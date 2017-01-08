10:55 pm, January 8, 2017
20° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Monday activities. See the full list here.
LIVE EVENT Watching the Golden Globes? WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley will be live tweeting during the show, @JFrayWTOP, starting at 8 p.m. Follow along.

Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Movie News » Gosling dances into stars…

Gosling dances into stars with Golden Globe for ‘La-La Land’

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 10:31 pm 01/08/2017 10:31pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It may have taken singing and dancing to launch Ryan Gosling into Hollywood’s acting elite.

Gosling has long been a major star and respected actor, but entry into the upper echelon of award-winners and legends-in-the-making has thus far eluded him.

He’s as well-known and beloved for his appearances viral social media memes like “Hey Girl” and “Ryan Gosling Doesn’t Want To Eat His Cereal” than for his movie performances. His award victories have been on the level “Best Kiss” for 2005’s “The Notebook.”

Gosling’s Golden Globe on Sunday night for best actor in a musical or comedy for his turn as a striving jazz pianist in “La La Land” may be the beginning of the end of his status as mere heartthrob and former “Mickey Mouse Club” star alongside Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake.

It took five nominations for Gosling to win his first Golden Globe, and it’s extremely likely to lead to a trip to the Oscars, where he could be the favorite for best actor.

An Academy Award nomination would be his second — Gosling was nominated more than a decade ago for “Half Nelson” in 2006. It seemed that nod would lead to a steady stream of such nominations, but instead it led to a drought of more than a decade.

Enter “La La Land,” where Gosling got to tap and croon alongside Emma Stone, using some of those same talents he learned on “The Mickey Mouse Club.” At one point he literally dances his way into the stars at an observatory, an apt metaphor for his current career trajectory.

He was quick to give credit to “La-La Land” writer-director Damien Chazelle and co-star Stone for the boost he got from the film.

“Damien and Emma, this belongs to the three of us,” Gosling said during his acceptance speech. “I’ll chop it into three pieces if you want.”

Given the glow around “La La Land,” Gosling seemed like a shoo-in for the award over fellow nominees Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant, Jonah Hill and Ryan Reynolds, but the Globes are notorious for pulling surprises, and Gosling left open the possibility that his win was an error.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve been mistaken for Ryan Reynolds,” he said.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Movie News » Gosling dances into stars…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Movie News