11:59 am, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Francis Ford Coppola developing…

Francis Ford Coppola developing ‘Apocalypse Now’ video game

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 12:00 pm 01/26/2017 12:00pm
Share
FILE - This April 29, 2016 file photo shows honoree Francis Ford Coppola at a handprint and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. The director has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise $900,000 for what he says will be an “immersive, psychedelic horror roll-playing game” based on his classic 1979 Vietnam War film, " Apocalypse Now." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Francis Ford Coppola wants to make an “Apocalypse Now” video game and he’s hoping fans will help pay for it.

The director has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise $900,000 for what he says will be an “immersive, psychedelic horror role-playing game” based on his classic 1979 Vietnam War film. In a message on the crowd-funding site, Coppola said he wanted to experiment with a new platform and bring “Apocalypse Now” to a new generation.

Coppola said video game publishers wouldn’t provide him the artistic freedom he’s seeking, comparing them to risk-free Hollywood movie studios. He said the game will put you in the middle of the war, but the object is not to be killed rather than to kill.

Coppola is targeting to finish it by fall 2020.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Consumer Tech Entertainment News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Francis Ford Coppola developing…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Movie News