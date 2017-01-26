11:56 am, January 26, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Court: 'K-19: The Widowmaker'…

Court: ‘K-19: The Widowmaker’ sub must be removed from river

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 11:37 am 01/26/2017 11:37am
Share
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2016 file photo, rusting remnants of an old Russian submarine, used as a set for a Harrison Ford movie and as a floating museum until sinking during a 2007 nor'easter, sits rusting in a scrapyard in the Providence River in Providence, R.I. State environmental officials sued to have the sub and several other vessels removed from the river. A state superior court judge ordered Rhode Island Recycled Metals LLC in December to begin removing the vessels from the river. The permitting process is underway. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island court has ordered a scrapyard to remove the remnants of a Russian submarine once used as a set for a Harrison Ford movie from the Providence River.

The hull of the submarine, known as Juliett 484, rests mere feet from shore in the city.

After the Cold War, the sub was sold and used as a restaurant and vodka bar and as a set for “K-19: The Widowmaker.” Then it became a floating museum. It sank during a nor’easter in 2007 and was sold for scrap.

State environmental officials sued to get it and several other vessels removed.

A Superior Court judge ordered Rhode Island Recycled Metals LLC in December to begin removing vessels from the river, adjacent to its scrapyard.

The permitting process is underway now.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Money News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Court: 'K-19: The Widowmaker'…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Movie News