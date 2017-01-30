9:24 pm, January 30, 2017
Ben Affleck is not directing Batman, but will produce, star

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 8:59 pm 01/30/2017 08:59pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ben Affleck is no longer directing the Batman standalone movie for Warner Bros.

In a statement Monday, Affleck said it “has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require” and that he and the studio are looking for a new director.

Affleck, who made his debut as the superhero for the studio last summer in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” had been attached to write and direct the Batman standalone movie for over a year.

The studio in a statement said that it “fully supports” his decision and “remains committed to working with him to bring a standalone Batman picture to life.”

Warner Bros. this past fall lost another director in their DC Universe in Rick Famuyiwa who had been set for “The Flash.”

