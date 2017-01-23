4:54 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » 'Batman v Superman,' 'Zoolander…

‘Batman v Superman,’ ‘Zoolander 2′ lead Razzie nominations

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 11:50 am 01/23/2017 11:50am
Share
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ben Affleck, left, and Henry Cavill in a scene from, "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The much-derided superhero clash “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and the far-too-late comedy sequel “Zoolander 2″ are the leading nominees for the 37th annual Razzie Awards.

“Zoolander 2″ drew nine nods and “Batman v Superman” landed eight in nominations announced Monday for the worst films and performances of 2016. Both are up for worst picture, along with “Gods of Egypt,” ”Independence Day: Resurgence,” ”Dirty Grandpa” and the political documentary “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.”

Many nominees are typically acclaimed performers, including Robert De Niro (“Dirty Grandpa”), Naomi Watts (“Divergent Series: Allegiant” and “Shut-In”), Kristen Wiig (“Zoolander”), Johnny Depp (“Alice Through the Looking Glass”), Will Ferrell (“Zoolander 2″), Ben Affleck (“Batman v Superman”) and Julia Roberts (“Mother’s Day”).

“Winners” will be announced Feb. 25.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Latest News Movie News White House
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » 'Batman v Superman,' 'Zoolander…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Movie News