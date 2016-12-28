2:49 pm, December 28, 2016
Fans create impromptu Hollywood star for Carrie Fisher

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 2:22 pm 12/28/2016 02:22pm
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carrie Fisher didn’t have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, so fans have taken over a blank sidewalk star to pay tribute to the late “Star Wars” actress.

Fan Jason Thomas tells news station KNBC-TV Los Angeles (http://bit.ly/2hx1tj2 ) that he took it upon himself to make a star for Fisher, who died Tuesday at age 60.

Paste-on letters spell out her name and the phrase “May the force be with you always.” Candles and flowers surround the star.

It’s located in front of Hollywood Boulevard’s historic Chinese Theatre.

Information from: KNBC-TV, http://www.nbc4.tv/

