Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher to be buried together

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 7:08 pm 12/30/2016 07:08pm
Mementoes left by fans are displayed before a wreath is placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actress and singer Debbie Reynolds in Los Angeles Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Reynolds died Wednesday, Dec. 28, one day after the death of her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Debbie Reynolds’ son said Friday his mother and sister, actress Carrie Fisher, will have a joint funeral and will be buried together.

Todd Fisher said the actresses will be buried together at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, the final resting place of numerous celebrities, including Lucille Ball, Dick Van Patten, Liberace, Florence Henderson, David Carradine and Bette Davis.

The son said no date for the funeral has been set, but it will be private. A public memorial is being contemplated, but no plans have been finalized.

Earlier Friday, the Los Angeles coroner’s office released Carrie Fisher’s body to her family. Chief of Operations Brian Elias says an examination of Fisher was done, but he stopped short of calling it an autopsy and would not provide any details on what tests were done.

Elias said there was no timetable for when an official determination on what killed Fisher would be made.

Todd Fisher said the family wasn’t clear on what coroner’s officials had done during the examination, but was glad his sister’s body had been released to Forest Lawn. “My mother and my sister are together right now,” he said.

Carrie Fisher, 60, an actress and writer who starred as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency Dec. 23 on an airline flight from London. Reynolds, 84, an Oscar-nominated actress who shot to fame after starring in “Singin’ in the Rain” at age 19, passed away Wednesday after being briefly hospitalized.

“She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie,'” Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press. “And then she was gone.”

___

Anthony McCartney can be reached at http://twitter.com/mccartneyAP

