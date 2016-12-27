9:02 am, December 27, 2016
Comedian Ricky Harris from “Everybody Hates Chris” dies

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 8:43 am 12/27/2016 08:43am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian and actor Ricky Harris, who had a recurring role in Chris Rock’s “Everybody Hates Chris” sitcom and voiced several characters that appeared in Hip Hop albums, died Monday. He was 54.

A cause was not immediately available but Harris’ manager, Cindy Ambers, said the comedian suffered a heart attack two years ago, according to the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2ic9Q30).

The son of a preacher, Harris grew up in Long Beach along with childhood friend and rapper Snoop Dogg. The two sang in their church choir.

Harris’ first movie role was in the 1993 drama “Poetic Justice,” starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur. He was also known for voicing characters that appear in Hip Hop albums, including several by Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg posted a video on Instagram about the death of Harris saying the actor was “my big brother, my homeboy” and a “Long Beach original.”

Fellow performers posted condolences on social media.

“Devastated!!! #RIP to the One and Only #RickyHarris,” tweeted Cedric the Entertainer.

Harris is survived by his mother, his ex-wife and two daughters.

