BREAKING NEWS An Upper Marlboro man is charged with first-degree murder for the death of a D.C. yoga instructor who was found strangled in her car overnight.

Broadway holiday numbers dip, including revenue, attendance

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 6:48 pm 12/27/2016 06:48pm
FILE - This Jan. 19, 2012 file photo shows a Broadway street in Times Square, in New York. Broadway box offices failed to break any records over the Christmas week holiday, despite mild weather and eye-popping hauls by huge hits like “Hamilton.” Revenues, attendance and the number of shows all dipped. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway box offices failed to break any records over the Christmas holiday, despite mild weather and eye-popping hauls by huge hits like “Hamilton.” Revenues, attendance and the number of shows all dipped.

The Broadway League trade group said the 32 Broadway shows playing the week ending Sunday scored a combined $30,413,711, attracting 245,913 ticket buyers. Last year at Christmastime, the overall take for 37 shows was $36,271,797 with 299,280 buyers. In 2014, 36 shows attracted $40,993,950 and 318,721 ticket buyers over Christmas.

Three shows led the way this year — “Hamilton” with $3.3 million; “Wicked” with $2.4 million; and “The Lion King” with $2.1 million.

Numbers for January — traditionally the slowest time on Broadway — will look gloomier when several shows close, including “Matilda,” ”Jersey Boys” and “The Humans.”

