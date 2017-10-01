NHRA Results

Sunday At Gateway Motorsports Park Madison, Ill. Final Finish Order TOP FUEL

1, Steve Torrence. 2, Doug Kalitta. 3, Antron Brown. 4, Dom Lagana. 5, Tony Schumacher. 6, Brittany Force. 7, Clay Millican. 8, Leah Pritchett. 9, Scott Palmer. 10, Pat Dakin. 11, Ashley Sanford. 12, Shawn Langdon. 13, Terry McMillen. 14, Kyle Wurtzel. 15, Richie Crampton. 16, Troy Buff.

FUNNY CAR

1, Ron Capps. 2, Jonnie Lindberg. 3, Robert Hight. 4, John Force. 5, Courtney Force. 6, Jack Beckman. 7, Alexis DeJoria. 8, Matt Hagan. 9, Tommy Johnson Jr.. 10, Cruz Pedregon. 11, J.R. Todd. 12, Del Worsham. 13, Tim Wilkerson. 14, Brian Stewart. 15, Jim Campbell. 16, Dale Creasy Jr.

PRO STOCK

1, Greg Anderson. 2, Jason Line. 3, Bo Butner. 4, Brian Self. 5, Chris McGaha. 6, Deric Kramer. 7, Erica Enders. 8, Larry Morgan. 9, Tanner Gray. 10, Allen Johnson. 11, Alex Laughlin. 12, Jeg Coughlin. 13, Drew Skillman. 14, Mark Hogan. 15, Alan Prusiensky. 16, Dave River.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1, LE Tonglet. 2, Andrew Hines. 3, Scotty Pollacheck. 4, Matt Smith. 5, Jerry Savoie. 6, Eddie Krawiec. 7, Karen Stoffer. 8, Angie Smith. 9, Hector Arana Jr. 10, Joey Gladstone. 11, Steve Johnson. 12, Mike Berry. 13, Ryan Oehler. 14, Marc Ingwersen. 15, David Hope. 16, Andie Rawlings.

Final Results

Top Fuel — Steve Torrence, 3.684 seconds, 329.34 mph def. Doug Kalitta, 3.698 seconds, 331.28 mph.

Funny Car — Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.879, 331.53 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Toyota Camry, 3.904, 326.87.

Pro Stock — Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.571, 210.73 def. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.545, 211.26.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.792, 197.91 def. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.790, 197.94.

Pro Modified — Troy Coughlin, Chevy Corvette, 5.792, 257.24 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Chevy Camaro, 5.850, 250.09.

Competition Eliminator — Shaun Vincent, Chevy S-10, 8.747, 119.70 def. David Billingsley, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Super Stock — Slate Cummings, Chevy Cavalier, 9.339, 130.82 def. Tyler Wudarczyk, Chevy Camaro, 10.139, 120.20.

Stock Eliminator — Tyler Wudarczyk, Chevy Camaro, 10.395, 110.42 def. Matt Lund, Pontiac Firebird, 10.290, 127.62.

Super Comp — Tommy Phillips, Dragster, 8.915, 168.81 def. Ryan Herem, Dragster, 8.890, 167.97.

Super Gas — Dwight Nuest, Dodge Rampage, 9.921, 149.81 def. Randy Shipp, Chevy Camaro, 9.924, 145.80.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com — Danny Nelson, Dragster, 6.036, 232.31 def. Mike Coughlin, Dragster, 6.031, 221.92.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com — Rich Smith, Chevy Camaro, 6.725, 188.31 def. Tom Schmidt, Chevy Corvette, 8.298, 132.15.

Factory Stock Showdown — Peter Gasko Jr., Chevy Camaro, 8.162, 167.03 def. Kevin Skinner, Ford Mustang, 8.243, 161.57.

Final Round-by-Round Results TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE — Dom Lagana, 3.727, 325.69 def. Richie Crampton, 9.662, 85.00; Clay Millican, 3.664, 328.06 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 5.096, 136.69; Leah Pritchett, 3.672, 332.75 def. Ashley Sanford, 3.919, 277.37; Tony Schumacher, 3.693, 324.75 def. Troy Buff, 11.054, 42.55; Doug Kalitta, 3.845, 275.34 def. Scott Palmer, 3.827, 306.74; Brittany Force, 3.644, 332.26 def. Pat Dakin, 3.870, 270.16; Antron Brown, 3.721, 328.94 def. Terry McMillen, 4.332, 186.56; Steve Torrence, 3.675, 329.58 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.960, 272.06.

QUARTERFINALS — Lagana, 3.730, 326.87 def. Millican, 5.129, 141.09; Brown, 3.692, 331.12 def. Schumacher, 4.218, 208.26; Torrence, 3.678, 330.80 def. Pritchett, 8.484, 67.26; Kalitta, 3.717, 329.83 def. Force, 4.250, 231.83.

SEMIFINALS — Kalitta, 3.718, 330.23 def. Lagana, 3.760, 326.24; Torrence, 3.689, 330.72 def. Brown, 3.711, 331.12.

FINAL — Torrence, 3.684, 329.34 def. Kalitta, 3.698, 331.28.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE — Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.908, 328.70 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, Foul – Red Light; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 5.566, 228.58 def. Brian Stewart, Ford Mustang, 8.104, 126.60; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.872, 336.57 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, Broke; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.886, 329.34 def. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 4.063, 296.31; Jonnie Lindberg, Camry, 3.942, 326.48 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 6.894, 143.63; Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.850, 333.49 def. Del Worsham, Camry, 5.167, 153.11; Courtney Force, Camaro, 3.884, 334.32 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.321, 270.21; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.838, 334.73 def. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.940, 324.90.

QUARTERFINALS — J. Force, 3.913, 330.88 def. C. Force, 3.888, 328.30; Hight, 3.919, 330.31 def. Hagan, 4.253, 216.17; Capps, 3.885, 328.86 def. Beckman, 3.895, 332.34; Lindberg, 3.870, 330.96 def. DeJoria, 3.939, 325.45.

SEMIFINALS — Lindberg, 3.898, 331.20 def. Hight, 3.943, 331.20; Capps, 3.905, 329.91 def. J. Force, 3.962, 274.33.

FINAL — Capps, 3.879, 331.53 def. Lindberg, 3.904, 326.87.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE — Larry Morgan, Chevy Camaro, 6.555, 210.83 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.572, 210.87; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.566, 211.46 def. Allen Johnson, Dodge Dart, 6.571, 210.24; Deric Kramer, Dart, 6.594, 209.36 def. Tanner Gray, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Brian Self, Camaro, 6.619, 209.62 def. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.740, 179.30; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.542, 211.93 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.576, 210.64; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.515, 212.36 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dart, Foul – Red Light; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.521, 211.76 def. Dave River, Chevy Cobalt, Foul – Red Light; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.522, 212.13 def. Mark Hogan, Pontiac GXP, 13.460, 63.49.

QUARTERFINALS — Self, 6.590, 208.71 def. McGaha, 6.559, 211.43; Butner, 6.561, 211.66 def. Enders, 8.408, 117.33; Anderson, 6.562, 210.64 def. Morgan, Broke; Line, 6.556, 210.90 def. Kramer, 6.616, 209.17.

SEMIFINALS — Anderson, 6.575, 209.75 def. Self, 6.839, 206.86; Line, 6.578, 210.70 def. Butner, 6.560, 210.57.

FINAL — Anderson, 6.571, 210.73 def. Line, 6.545, 211.26.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE — Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.817, 196.39 def. Marc Ingwersen, Buell, 7.067, 190.73; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.840, 194.13 def. Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.848, 195.45; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.846, 193.99 def. Mike Berry, Buell, 6.928, 192.30; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.829, 196.19 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.878, 193.35; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.960, 197.42 def. Andie Rawlings, Suzuki, 8.261, 125.83; Matt Smith, 6.834, 196.42 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.907, 194.46; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.783, 196.53 def. David Hope, Buell, 7.082, 188.38; Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.846, 194.58 def. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.985, 190.75.

QUARTERFINALS — Pollacheck, 6.821, 196.64 def. Savoie, 6.826, 196.62; Hines, 6.809, 196.99 def. Stoffer, 6.845, 195.28; M. Smith, 6.829, 197.83 def. A. Smith, 7.168, 160.79; Tonglet, 6.825, 196.53 def. Krawiec, 6.831, 196.59.

SEMIFINALS — Tonglet, 6.811, 196.85 def. M. Smith, 6.850, 196.33; Hines, 6.841, 196.22 def. Pollacheck, 6.823, 196.50.

FINAL — Tonglet, 6.792, 197.91 def. Hines, 6.790, 197.94.

Point Standings 21 of 24 events Top Fuel

1, Steve Torrence, 2,376. 2, Doug Kalitta, 2,334. 3, Brittany Force, 2,293. 4, Antron Brown, 2,282. 5, Clay Millican, 2,235. 6, Tony Schumacher, 2,234. 7, Leah Pritchett, 2,224. 8, Terry McMillen, 2,115. 9, Scott Palmer, 2,105. 10, Shawn Langdon, 2,100.

Funny Car

1, Ron Capps, 2,395. 2, Robert Hight, 2,349. 3, Courtney Force, 2,287. 4, Matt Hagan, 2,238. 5, Jack Beckman, 2,228. 6, John Force, 2,197. 7, Tommy Johnson Jr., 2,191. 8, J.R. Todd, 2,168. 9, Tim Wilkerson, 2,130. 10, Cruz Pedregon, 2,096.

Pro Stock

1, Bo Butner, 2,350. 2, Greg Anderson, 2,313. 3, Tanner Gray, 2,299. 4, Jason Line, 2,257. 5, Drew Skillman, 2,208. 6, Erica Enders, 2,177. 7, Allen Johnson, 2,151. 8, Jeg Coughlin, 2,148. 9, Chris McGaha, 2,102. 10, Vincent Nobile, 2,052.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1, Eddie Krawiec, 2,378. 2, LE Tonglet, 2,362. 3, Andrew Hines, 2,306. 4, Hector Arana Jr, 2,263. 5, Jerry Savoie, 2,261. 6, Scotty Pollacheck, 2,252. 7, Matt Smith, 2,238. 8, Karen Stoffer, 2,148. 9, Angie Smith, 2,119. 10, Joey Gladstone, 2,117.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.