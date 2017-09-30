Robert Hight tops Funny Car qualify at Gateway

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Robert Hight topped Funny Car qualifying Saturday in the AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals with his track-record run Friday at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Hight broke the track time record with a 3.830-second pass at 333.91 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro. He earned his seventh No. 1 of the season and 56th overall.

“Today was getting ready for Sunday. We pushed a little hard today. It was the first time we smoked the tires two runs in a row in a long time,” Hight said. “It shows you (crew chief) Jimmy Prock was out there pushing. The conditions were out there. I’m honesty surprised nobody ran better than our .83 and that we’re still No. 1 qualifier. We were pushing hard. Sometimes you got to know your threshold. Going into Sunday if you’ve gone down the track every time you don’t know how close you are to the edge. We definitely know where we’re at.”

Clay Millican was the fastest in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson topped Pro Stock qualifying, and Andrew Hines led the Pro Stock Motorcycle fied in the third of six events in the NHRA Mello Yello Series Countdown to the Championship.

Millican piloted his dragster to the quickest pass in NHRA history Friday with a 3.631 at 330.39 for his fifth No. 1 qualifier of the season and 10th of his career.

Anderson ran a 6.507 at 212.33 in the third qualifying session. He topped qualifying for the fourth time this season and 91st overall.

Hines improved his Friday qualifying run with a 6.781 at 196.19 on a Harley-Davidson.

