Williams veteran Massa leads rain-shortened Monza practice

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 6:34 am 09/02/2017 06:34am
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany waves to a cameraman outside the team box ahead of a qualifying session for Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Monza racetrack, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Williams veteran Felipe Massa led the rain-shortened final practice for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday as one of only seven drivers to complete laps.

Lance Stroll, Massa’s teammate at Williams, was second and Nico Hulkenberg of Renault was third.

The 36-year-old Massa changed his retirement plans to return with Williams this season.

The Mercedes and Ferrari cars did not set times in the 16 minutes when the track was open, although they did come out briefly.

“Just remember, this is a potential qualifying tire, so don’t damage it,” Lewis Hamilton was told via team radio.

The session’s start was delayed because of standing water on the Monza circuit and rain fell even when drivers were finally permitted to come out.

The conditions meant it was a wet and slippery affair, with cars leaving behind a long trail of spray.

Even with all of the teams using their most thickly treaded “wet” tires, few risks were taken because of low visibility and the risk of aquaplaning on the long straights that characterize the circuit.

The leading times were about 20 seconds slower than those established in dry conditions a day earlier.

Clearer conditions were scheduled for qualifying later Saturday, with Hamilton aiming to break Michael Schumacher’s record with his 69th pole position.

