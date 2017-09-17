501.5
Police make ID in plane crash that took NASCAR racer’s life

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 12:37 pm 09/17/2017 12:37pm
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities have identified the second person killed in a Connecticut plane crash that claimed the life of NASCAR modified champion racer Ted Christopher.

Police said Sunday that 81-year-old Charles Dundas, a resident of New York and Florida, was killed in the Saturday crash in woods near North Branford, about 20 miles east of New Haven.

Dundas and the 59-year-old Christopher were the only two aboard the small Mooney M20C plane when it crashed. Christopher was to have competed Saturday night at Riverhead Raceway in New York. NASCAR authorities had said Christopher was a passenger but North Branford police would not confirm that detail Sunday or say if Dundas was the pilot.

Police found no evidence of fire or an explosion accompanying the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

