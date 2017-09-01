501.5
Matt Hagan breaks Funny Car track records at US Nationals

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 9:24 pm 09/01/2017 09:24pm
In this photo provided by the NHRA, Matt Hagan drives during Funny Car qualifying the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway Park near Brownsburg, Ind. Hagan ran a 3.799-second pass at 338.77 mph during the first of three qualifying days and first of five qualifying sessions. ( Jerry Foss/MHRA via AP)

CLERMONT, Ind. (AP) — Matt Hagan broke both ends of the Funny Car track record Friday in the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Hagan had a 3.799-second pass at 338.77 mph in a Dodge Charger R/T during the first of three qualifying days and first of five qualifying sessions.

“What a fun run to hang onto,” Hagan said. “The car was out there digging and it’s floating and it’s hunting around. I made a couple corrections but was trying to not do too many. It’s fun to be able to do something like that. I’m just glad to be out there and to be able to do something like that. These cars are just awesome to drive. It’s kind of a throw down right now in qualifying.”

Leah Pritchett led in Top Fuel, Tanner Gray in Pro Stock and Andrew Hines in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the 18th of 24 events on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Pritchett set the Top Fuel track elapsed-time record with a 3.667 at 329.50. Gray had a 6.566 at 209.88 in a Chevy Camaro, and Hines ran a 6.825 at 194.74 on a Harley-Davidson.

