IndyCar-Sonoma Results

Sunday At Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, Calif. (Starting position in parentheses)

1. (3) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, Team Penske, 01:55:52.6840, 104.968 average speed.

2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, Team Penske, 01:55:53.7826, 104.952.

3. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, Team Penske, 01:55:54.2979, 104.944.

4. (6) Scott Dixon, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing Teams, 01:56:04.7710, 104.786.

5. (4) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, Team Penske, 01:56:15.1862, 104.629.

6. (9) Graham Rahal, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 01:56:16.2129, 104.614.

7. (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, Andretti Autosport with Yarrow, 01:56:16.6628, 104.607.

8. (7) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, Andretti Autosport, 01:56:17.1980, 104.599.

9. (10) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, Dale Coyne Racing, 01:56:42.6751, 104.219.

10. (13) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, 01:56:48.3490, 104.134.

11. (15) Charlie Kimball, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing Teams, 01:57:13.7043, 103.759.

12. (14) Max Chilton, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing Teams, 01:57:17.1878, 103.708.

13. (17) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 01:55:57.6201, 103.660.

14. (20) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 01:55:58.6035, 103.645.

15. (22) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, 01:56:03.8120, 103.567.

16. (12) Tony Kanaan, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing Teams, 01:56:18.0850, 103.356.

17. (21) Zachary Claman DeMelo, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 01:56:31.7859, 103.153.

18. (19) Jack Harvey, Honda, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, 01:57:12.8631, 102.551.

19. (18) Ed Jones, Honda, Dale Coyne Racing, 01:37:57.4078, 100.799, 16 laps, off course.

20. (5) Takuma Sato, Honda, Andretti Autosport, 01:27:02.8062, 101.925, 23 laps, off course.

21. (8) Alexander Rossi, Honda, Andretti Herta Autosport with Curb-Agajanian, 01:56:49.6063, 73.493, 25 laps.

22. (16) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, 01:19:46.8694, 93.270, 33 laps, electrical.

RACE STATISTICS

Time of Race: 01:55:52.6840.

Winner’s Avg. Speed: 104.968

Margin of victory: 1.0986 seconds.

Lead Changes: 6

Caution Laps: 0

Fastest Lap: 109.575 mph (78.3576 seconds) on lap 13 by 1 – Simon Pagenaud

Fastest Leader Lap: 108.723 mph (78.9716 seconds) on lap 4 by 2 – Josef Newgarden

Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Newgarden 642, Pagenaud 629, Dixon 621, Castroneves 598, Power 562, Rahal 522, Rossi 494, Sato 441, Hunter-Reay 421, Kanaan 403.

