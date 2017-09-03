501.5
Cindic spins Grala on last lap to win NASCAR Truck race

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 5:03 pm 09/03/2017 05:03pm
BOWMANVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Austin Cindic spun out leader Kaz Grala on the final lap and went on to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck race Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Racing on his 19th birthday, Cindric plowed into Grala in Turn 5 on the road course. Cindric earned a spot in the playoffs with his first career series victory.

Noah Gragson was second, and Grala recovered to finish third.

Justin Haley was fourth, followed by Ryan Truex, Johnny Sauter and Chase Briscoe.

