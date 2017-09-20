201.5
Chip Ganassi Racing to downsize to 2 cars in IndyCar in 2018

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 5:32 pm 09/20/2017 05:32pm
Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, competes during the IndyCar auto race Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Sonoma, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chip Ganassi Racing will return to a two-car team in the IndyCar Series next season.

Scott Dixon will return as driver of the No. 9, and the team said a driver for the No. 10 will be announced later. It is widely believed that New Zealand’s Brendon Hartley will take over that seat.

Tony Kanaan is expected to move to A.J. Foyt Racing, and it is not clear what Charlie Kimball and Max Chilton will do next season.

Ganassi said the decision to downsize caused layoffs at his organization, but he needed to focus on fielding “two championship caliber teams.” Only Dixon was in title contention this season.

Josef Newgarden gave Ganassi rival Roger Penske a second consecutive IndyCar championship on Sunday. Penske had all four of its drivers in contention for the title.

