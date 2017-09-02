2 die in Denmark race after car hits spectators

501.5
By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 8:11 am 09/16/2017 08:11am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two spectators died after being hit by a rally car which came off the road in a western Denmark street race.

In a statement Saturday, Danish police said the car was driven by a 73-year-old male and 22-year-old female co-pilot.

The spectators died shortly afterward, police said, without giving further details.

The driver and co-driver were both taken to the hospital but have no life-threatening injuries.

The Ekstra Bladet tabloid said the rest of the one-day race featuring about 60 cars was canceled. It was the 10th edition of a locally organized rally in Randers, some 210 kilometers (130 miles) northwest of Copenhagen.

