Sebastian Vettel extends Ferrari contract for 3 more years

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 6:33 am 08/26/2017 06:33am
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel has extended his contract with Ferrari for another three years.

The German driver, who was out of contract at the end of this season after joining from Red Bull in 2015, has a new deal until the end of 2020.

Ferrari made the announcement in a statement Saturday, without giving further details.

It ends speculation whether the 30-year-old Vettel was going to stay with the Italian team, or potentially make a move to rival Mercedes.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who trails Vettel by 14 points in this year’s title race, scoffed at that prospect on Thursday, saying Vettel would not want to be his teammate.

Vettel and Hamilton have won four races each this season heading into Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

