501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Motor Sports » Ohioan Sam Hornish Jr.…

Ohioan Sam Hornish Jr. wins XFinity Mid-Ohio race

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 7:23 pm 08/12/2017 07:23pm
Share

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Sam Hornish Jr. dominated in his home state to win the XFinity Mid-Ohio Challenge on Saturday.

Hornish, from Defiance, Ohio, took the lead from rookie Daniel Hemric on lap 62 of 75 after the seventh caution at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. He beat him by 1.335 seconds.

Rookie Matt Tifft, a Hinckley, Ohio, native was third, 2.373 seconds back of Hornish. James Davison and Andy Lally completed the top five.

Hornish led for 61 laps and avoided a 10-car pileup on lap 69 that resulted in the second red flag. There were also nine cautions.

Blake Koch of Kaulig Racing from Akron, Ohio, won the first stage ahead of Brennan Poole. Hornish, who won the pole, easily took the second 20-lap stage by 4.645 seconds over Hemric.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Motor Sports National News Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?