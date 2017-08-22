501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Motor Sports » Raikkonen to drive again…

Raikkonen to drive again for Ferrari in 2018 F1 championship

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 7:27 am 08/22/2017 07:27am
Share
In this July 13, 2017 photo, Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland arrives at the Silverstone circuit for the British Formula One Grand Prix, Silverstone, England. Ferrari on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2107 announced that Raikkonen has signed a one-year extension to his contract at Ferrari and will race for the Italian team in the 2018 Formula One world championship. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Kimi Raikkonen signed a one-year extension to his contract at Ferrari on Tuesday and will race for the Italian Formula One team next year.

Raikkonen joined from McLaren in 2007, winning the drivers’ title in his first year with Ferrari.

The Finnish driver left F1 at the end of 2009 but returned with Lotus two years later, and rejoined Ferrari for the 2014 campaign.

The 37-year-old Raikkonen has not won a race since his return to Ferrari, and he lies fifth in the drivers’ championship, 86 points behind teammate Sebastian Vettel, who leads the standings.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Motor Sports Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?