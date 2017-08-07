501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Motor Sports » New Hampshire, Vermont governors…

New Hampshire, Vermont governors talking up a drag race

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 5:40 pm 08/07/2017 05:40pm
Share

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s governor and his Vermont counterpart are talking of facing off in a drag race.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted a challenge to fellow GOP Gov. Phil Scott on Monday, saying that “rumor on the street is that you race cars.” Mentioning his most recent racing exploits — drag racing mini school buses on Saturday — Sununu then asked if Scott was “up for a race.”

Scott, who is one of Vermont’s most popular stock car racers, tweeted back “You’re on, @GovChrisSununu. But, I don’t just race cars… I’ll let you pick the vehicle.” Before taking up stock car racing, Scott also raced motorcycles and snowmobiles. In a second tweet , he offered to stick to a bus and said he had a track-ready vehicle at his disposal.

Sununu raced in a charity event Saturday at the New England Dragway, which raises awareness about the $1.7 billion in lottery proceeds that have gone to education since 1964.

There was no immediate response from Sununu.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Motor Sports National News Other Sports Sports Trending Now
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?