NASCAR-XFINITY-Johnsonville 180 Lineup

After Sunday qualifying; race Sunday At Road America Elkhart Lake, Wis. Lap length: 4.048 miles (Car number in parentheses)

1. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 2017 Owner Points 1st.

2. (20) James Davison, Toyota, 2017 Owner Points 2nd.

3. (1) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 3rd.

4. (18) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 2017 Owner Points 4th.

5. (42) Justin Marks, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 5th.

6. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 6th.

7. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 7th.

8. (2) Ben Kennedy, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 8th.

9. (3) Scott Lagasse Jr., Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 9th.

10. (48) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 10th.

11. (21) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 11th.

12. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 2017 Owner Points 12th.

13. (19) Matt Tifft, Toyota, 2017 Owner Points 13th.

14. (16) Ryan Reed, Ford, 2017 Owner Points 14th.

15. (11) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 15th.

16. (28) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 2017 Owner Points 16th.

17. (5) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 17th.

18. (62) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 18th.

19. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 19th.

20. (14) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 2017 Owner Points 20th.

21. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 21st.

22. (33) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 22nd.

23. (24) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 2017 Owner Points 23rd.

24. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 25th.

25. (52) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 26th.

26. (23) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 27th.

27. (07) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 28th.

28. (98) Casey Mears, Ford, 2017 Owner Points 29th.

29. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 30th.

30. (99) David Starr, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 31st.

31. (93) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 2000 Past Champion.

32. (01) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 22/32nd.

33. (8) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 22/33rd.

34. (40) Tim Cowen, Dodge, 2017 Owner Points 22/36th.

35. (90) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 22/37th.

36. (78) Stephen Young, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 22/38th.

37. (74) John Graham, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 22/41st.

38. (13) Ernie Francis Jr., Toyota, 2017 Owner Points 22/43rd.

39. (46) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 2017 Owner Points 6/42nd.

40. (17) Nicolas Hammann, Dodge, Randon Draw 23rd.

