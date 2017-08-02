501.5
NASCAR suspends Furniture Row…

NASCAR suspends Furniture Row crew chief 2 Cup races

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 8:09 pm 08/02/2017 08:09pm
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR has suspended the crew chief for Cup driver Erik Jones for a rules violation at Pocono Raceway.

The No. 77 Furniture Row Racing team was penalized because of a rear suspension violation. Crew chief Chris Gayle was fined $50,000 and suspended for two Cup races. The team also lost 25 owner points and 25 driver points.

FRR will not appeal and named James Small interim crew chief.

Jones finished eighth at Pocono. He is now 150 points behind the cutoff spot for NASCAR’s playoffs heading into Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen.

NASCAR also issued $10,000 fines to the crew chiefs for Pocono winner Kyle Busch, Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for lug nut violations.

