501.5
IndyCar Schedule and standings

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 10:40 am 08/09/2017 10:40am
March 12 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Fla.) (Sebastien Bourdais)

April 9 — Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.) (James Hinchcliffe)

April 23 — Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Josef Newgarden)

April 29 — Phoenix Grand Prix, Avondale, Ariz. (Simon Pagenaud)

May 13 — Grand Prix of Indianapolis (Will Power)

May 28 — Indianapolis 500 (Takuma Sato)

June 3 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Graham Rahal)

June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Graham Rahal)

June 10 — Rainguard Water Sealers 600, Fort Worth, Texas (Will Power)

June 25 — Kohler Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (John Hunter Nemechek)

July 9 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton, Iowa (Helio Castroneves)

July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto (Josef Newgarden)

July 30 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio (Josef Newgarden)

Aug. 20 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 26 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 3 — Grand Prix at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Sept. 17 — GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, Calif.

Points Leaders
Through July 30

1. Josef Newgarden, 453

2. Helio Castroneves, 446

3. Scott Dixon, 445

4. Simon Pagenaud, 436

5. Will Power, 401

6. Graham Rahal, 395

7. Takuma Sato, 381

8. Alexander Rossi, 358

9. Tony Kanaan, 320

10. James Hinchcliffe, 316

11. Max Chilton, 310

12. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 297

13. Marco Andretti, 286

14. Ed Jones, 285

15. JR Hildebrand, 276

16. Mikhail Aleshin, 237

17. Carlos Munoz, 236

18. Charlie Kimball, 223

19. Conor Daly, 199

20. Spencer Pigot, 165

