IndyCar Schedule and standings

March 12 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Fla.) (Sebastien Bourdais)
April 9 — Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.) (James Hinchcliffe)
April 23 — Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Josef Newgarden)
April 29 — Phoenix Grand Prix, Avondale, Ariz. (Simon Pagenaud)
May 13 — Grand Prix of Indianapolis (Will Power)
May 28 — Indianapolis 500 (Takuma Sato)
June 3 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Graham Rahal)
June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Graham Rahal)
June 10 — Rainguard Water Sealers 600, Fort Worth, Texas (Will Power)
June 25 — Kohler Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (John Hunter Nemechek)
July 9 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton, Iowa (Helio Castroneves)
July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto (Josef Newgarden)
July 30 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio (Josef Newgarden)
Aug. 20 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.
Aug. 26 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 3 — Grand Prix at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Sept. 17 — GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, Calif.
|Points Leaders
|Through July 30
1. Josef Newgarden, 453
2. Helio Castroneves, 446
3. Scott Dixon, 445
4. Simon Pagenaud, 436
5. Will Power, 401
6. Graham Rahal, 395
7. Takuma Sato, 381
8. Alexander Rossi, 358
9. Tony Kanaan, 320
10. James Hinchcliffe, 316
11. Max Chilton, 310
12. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 297
13. Marco Andretti, 286
14. Ed Jones, 285
15. JR Hildebrand, 276
16. Mikhail Aleshin, 237
17. Carlos Munoz, 236
18. Charlie Kimball, 223
19. Conor Daly, 199
20. Spencer Pigot, 165
