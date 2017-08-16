501.5
IndyCar driver Sebastien Bourdais cleared to resume racing

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 7:36 pm 08/16/2017 07:36pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar driver Sebastien Bourdais has been cleared to resume racing, nearly three months after crashing during Indianapolis 500 qualifying.

IndyCar medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows said Wednesday that the 38-year-old Frenchman was evaluated by IndyCar orthopedic consultant Dr. Kevin Scheid on Tuesday and given clearance to fully return to racing activities.

Bourdais fractured his pelvis, a hip and two ribs when his car exploded into pieces and spun through Turn 2 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after hitting the wall at nearly 230 mph.

Dale Coyne Racing didn’t immediately announce when Bourdais would race next, though the driver has targeted the season finale at Sonoma on Sept. 17.

Bourdais won the season-opening race in St. Petersburg in March for his 36th IndyCar victory. He won four straight Champ Car season titles from 2004-2007.

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News Motor Sports National News Other Sports Sports
