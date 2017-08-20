501.5
IndyCar driver Hunter-Reay cleared to race following wreck

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 10:19 am 08/20/2017 10:19am
Ryan Hunter-Reay is helped from his car after wrecking during qualifying for Sunday's IndyCar auto race, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Hunter-Reay has been cleared to drive in Sunday’s IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway following a violent accident during qualifying that sent him to the hospital.

Hunter-Reay lost control of his Honda on Saturday and slammed into the wall. He hurt his hip and knees in the wreck and needed a CT scan and MRI.

Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner, was treated and released from the hospital on Saturday night. He was evaluated Sunday morning and cleared to drive by the IndyCar medical director.

His last win came at Pocono in 2015. He’s 12th in the points standings with four races left in the season.

Topics:
