Formula One Schedule and standings

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 10:24 am 08/30/2017 10:24am
March 26 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne (Sebastian Vettel)

April 9 — Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai (Lewis Hamilton)

April 16 — Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (Sebastian Vettel)

April 30 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi (Valtterri Bottas)

May 14 — Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona (Lewis Hamilton)

May 28— Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo (Sebastian Vettel)

June 11 — Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal (Lewis Hamilton)

June 25 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku (Daniel Ricciardo)

July 9 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg (Valtterri Bottas)

July 16 — British Grand Prix, Silverstone (Lewis Hamilton)

July 30 — Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest (Sebastian Vettel)

Aug. 27 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps (Lewis Hamilton)

Sept. 3 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza

Sept. 17 — Singapore Grand Prix

Oct. 1 — Malaysia Grand Prix, Sepang

Oct. 8 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

Oct. 22 — United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas

Oct. 29 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

Nov. 12 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo

Nov. 26 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, United Arab Emirates

Points Leaders
Through Aug. 27

1. Sebastian Vettel, 220.

2. Lewis Hamilton, 213.

3. Valtteri Bottas, 179.

4. Daniel Ricciardo, 132.

5. Kimi Raikkonen, 128.

6. Max Verstappen, 67.

7. Sergio Perez, 56.

8. Esteban Ocon, 47.

9. Carlos Sainz, 36.

10. Nico Hulkenberg, 34.

11. Felipe Massa, 27.

12. Romain Grosjean, 24.

13. Lance Stroll, 18.

14. Kevin Magnussen, 11.

15. Fernando Alonso, 10.

16. Pascal Wehrlein, 5.

17. Daniil Kvyat, 4.

18. Stoffel Vandoorne 1.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

