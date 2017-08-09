Formula One Schedule and standings

March 26 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne (Sebastian Vettel)
April 9 — Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai (Lewis Hamilton)
April 16 — Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (Sebastian Vettel)
April 30 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi (Valtterri Bottas)
May 14 — Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona (Lewis Hamilton)
May 28— Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo (Sebastian Vettel)
June 11 — Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal (Lewis Hamilton)
June 25 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku (Daniel Ricciardo)
July 9 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg (Valtterri Bottas)
July 16 — British Grand Prix, Silverstone (Lewis Hamilton)
July 30 — Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest (Sebastian Vettel)
Aug. 27 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
Sept. 3 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza
Sept. 17 — Singapore Grand Prix
Oct. 1 — Malaysia Grand Prix, Sepang
Oct. 8 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
Oct. 22 — United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas
Oct. 29 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
Nov. 12 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo
Nov. 26 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, United Arab Emirates
|Points Leaders
|Through July 30
1. Sebastian Vettel, 202 points.
2. Lewis Hamilton, 188.
3. Valtteri Bottas, 169.
4. Daniel Ricciardo, 117.
5. Kimi Raikkonen, 116.
6. Max Verstappen, 67.
7. Sergio Perez, 56.
8. Esteban Ocon, 45.
9. Carlos Sainz, 35.
10. Nico Hulkenberg, 26.
11. Felipe Massa, 23.
12. Lance Stroll, 18.
13. Romain Grosjean, 18.
14. Kevin Magnussen, 11.
15. Fernando Alonso, 10.
16. Pascal Wehrlein, 5.
17. Daniil Kvyat, 4.
18. Stoffel Vandoorne, 1.
