Feuding Force India teammates Perez and Ocon promise peace

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Force India teammates Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon have promised peace after a season full of heated incidents.

Speaking ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Ocon says, “We had a talk this morning, just us two. It’s time we move forward and behave as professionals.”

During last weekend’s Belgian GP, the pair tangled twice on track, causing damage to both of their cars, then had a war of words after the race.

Perez, the more senior driver at age 27, approached Ocon on Thursday: “I went to Esteban’s room and said, ‘Let’s just move on together and forget the past. A new relationship can start from now on.'”

Despite the internal competition — they also collided in Azerbaijan in June — Force India is fourth in the constructors’ standings.

