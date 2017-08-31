501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Motor Sports » Feuding Force India teammates…

Feuding Force India teammates Perez and Ocon promise peace

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 12:27 pm 08/31/2017 12:27pm
Share
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, center, of Germany attends a press conference with Force India driver Esteban Icon, left, of France, and Force India driver Sergio Perez, of Mexico, ahead of Sunday's Formula One Italian Grand Prix, at the Monza racetrack, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Force India teammates Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon have promised peace after a season full of heated incidents.

Speaking ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Ocon says, “We had a talk this morning, just us two. It’s time we move forward and behave as professionals.”

During last weekend’s Belgian GP, the pair tangled twice on track, causing damage to both of their cars, then had a war of words after the race.

Perez, the more senior driver at age 27, approached Ocon on Thursday: “I went to Esteban’s room and said, ‘Let’s just move on together and forget the past. A new relationship can start from now on.'”

Despite the internal competition — they also collided in Azerbaijan in June — Force India is fourth in the constructors’ standings.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Motor Sports Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?