AUTO RACING PACKAGE: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR

MONSTER CUP

PURE MICHIGAN 400

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:30 a.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 5:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, practice, 8:30 a.m. (CNBC), 11:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Michigan International Speedway (oval, 2 miles)

Race distance: 400 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Kyle Larson won after starting 12th.

Last race: Martin Truex Jr. won his fourth race of the year at Watkins Glen.

Fast facts: William Byron, 19, will take over the No. 5 car for Hendrick Motorsports next season. Hendrick had previously announced the Kasey Kahne, driver of the No. 5 since 2012, would not be retained. …Truex has a 116-point lead over Kyle Busch in the standings. But Busch has won six poles this season — twice as many as any other driver. Larson and Kevin Harvick have started first three times.

Next race: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Aug. 19, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

NASCAR

XFINITY

MID-OHIO CHALLENGE

Site: Lexington, Ohio

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12 p.m. (CNBC), race, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (circuit, 2.258 miles)

Race distance: 169.35 miles, 75 laps.

Last year: Justin Marks won his only series race.

Last race: Kyle Busch took first in New York.

Fast facts: Byron has won three series races already this season. He’s still 52 points behind Elliott Sadler in the standings. …Last week’s win was the 90th career Xfinity victory for Busch. But it was his first at Watkins Glen’s road course.

Next race: Food City 300, Aug. 18, Bristol Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

NASCAR

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

LTI PRINTING 200

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 9:30 a.m. (FS1), race, 1 p.m., FS1.

Track: Michigan International Speedway.

Race distance: 200 miles, 100 laps

Last year: Brett Moffitt took first for the first time in his career.

Last race: Christopher Bell won for the second time in three races.

Fast facts: Darrell Wallace Jr. will return to the truck series this weekend. Wallace has five career wins in the series. …Bell has won four of his 12 starts and has finished outside the top 10 just once all season. But his edge over Johnny Sauter is just 18 points heading to Michigan.

Next race: UNOH 300, Aug. 16, Bristol Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

INDYCAR

Last race: Josef Newgarden won his second straight race and third of 2017.

Next race: ABC Supply 500, Aug. 20, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

___

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Sebastian Vettel took first in Hungary.

Next race: Belgian Grand Prix, Aug. 27, Circuit De Spa-Francorchamps, Francorchamps, Belgium.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

___

NHRA

Last race: Antron Brown won the Top Fuel event outside of Seattle last weekend.

Next race: Lucas Oil Nationals, Aug. 18-20, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minnesota.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

___

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Wednesday-Saturday, Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com/

