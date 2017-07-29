501.5
Will Power wins pole for Sunday’s Honda Indy 200

July 29, 2017
LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Will Power won his fifth pole of the season and fellow Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden qualified second for Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sport Car Course.

Power won the Fast 6 qualifier Saturday with a lap of 126.672 mph compared to 126.407 for Newgarden as Chevrolet took the top two spots.

For Power, it was his third pole at Mid-Ohio and the 49th of his career to tie Bobby Unser for fourth all-time among IndyCar drivers.

Team Penske earned both of the spots on the front row for the fifth time in 13 races this season.

Takuma Sato of Andretti Autosport drove his Honda to the third position. Local favorite Graham Rahal (Honda) of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing was fourth.

