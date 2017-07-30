501.5
Vettel overcomes steering problem to win Hungarian GP

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 9:51 am 07/30/2017 09:51am
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, northeast of Budapest, Sunday, July 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel overcame steering difficulties to win a tense Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and extend his championship lead over rival Lewis Hamilton heading into the summer break.

The four-time Formula One champion made a decent start from pole position, crucially holding off teammate Kimi Raikkonen on the long straight into Turn 1. On a Hungaroring track where overtaking is notoriously hard, there were limited chances to catch him after that.

But Vettel was hampered by a steering issue for more than half the race, allowing the Mercedes cars to close the gap on him and Raikkonen — who in turn was being slowed down by Vettel.

But Vettel held on for his 46th career win, while Raikkonen expertly defended his position for a Ferrari 1-2.

Raikkonen used all of his experience to fend off Hamilton, who eventually finished fourth behind Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Earlier, Bottas had let Hamilton past in order to attack the Ferraris. Hamilton then sportingly gave him third place back right at the end.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was fifth after knocking out his Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo of the race on the first lap.

