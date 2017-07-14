501.5
Valtteri Bottas fastest in first 2 practices for British GP

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 9:46 am 07/14/2017 09:46am
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland listens during a press conference ahead of the British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone circuit, Silverstone, England, Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Valtteri Bottas followed up his victory last weekend in Austria by going fastest in both practice sessions for the British Grand Prix, outpacing Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton on Friday.

Bottas posted a best lap of 1 minute, 28.496 seconds in the afternoon at the Silverstone circuit, with the Finnish driver less than a tenth of a second faster than Hamilton.

They were followed by Ferrari duo Kimi Raikkonen and championship leader Sebastian Vettel, who is 20 points ahead of Hamilton at the top of the standings going into Sunday’s race.

The Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo had gone faster than their Ferrari counterparts in the morning, but they were behind the Italian constructor in the second session.

