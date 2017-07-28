Target goes out of business on Ganassi, Larson in NASCAR

Target will leave NASCAR at the end of this season after 16 years with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Target had served as the primary sponsor for Cup driver Kyle Larson since his debut in 2013. The 24-year-old Larson has emerged as one of the brightest young stars in NASCAR and has two wins and nine top-10 finishes this season.

His success wasn’t enough to keep Target interested in racing. The Minneapolis-based retail giant left Ganassi and IndyCar at the end of last season following a 27-year run.

Target says it will focus it sports sponsorship on soccer.

___

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.