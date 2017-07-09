NHRA Results

|Sunday
|At Route 66 Raceway
|Joliet, Ill.
|Final Finish Order
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence. 2. Antron Brown. 3. T.J. Zizzo. 4. Clay Millican. 5. Brittany Force. 6. Shawn Langdon. 7. Blake Alexander. 8. Leah Pritchett. 9. Tony Schumacher. 10. Scott Palmer. 11. Kyle Wurtzel. 12. Troy Coughlin Jr.. 13. Pat Dakin. 14. Luigi Novelli. 15. Terry McMillen. 16. Doug Kalitta.
1. Ron Capps. 2. Tommy Johnson Jr.. 3. Matt Hagan. 4. Tim Wilkerson. 5. J.R. Todd. 6. Alexis DeJoria. 7. Jim Campbell. 8. Jack Beckman. 9. Cruz Pedregon. 10. Jonnie Lindberg. 11. Brian Stewart. 12. John Force. 13. Courtney Force. 14. Del Worsham. 15. Robert Hight. 16. Bob Bode.
1. Drew Skillman. 2. Erica Enders. 3. Bo Butner. 4. Jason Line. 5. Greg Anderson. 6. Tanner Gray. 7. Vincent Nobile. 8. Kenny Delco. 9. Allen Johnson. 10. Chris McGaha. 11. Alex Laughlin. 12. Mark Hogan. 13. Shane Tucker. 14. Jeg Coughlin. 15. Alan Prusiensky. 16. Val Smeland.
1. LE Tonglet. 2. Hector Arana Jr. 3. Karen Stoffer. 4. Eddie Krawiec. 5. Scotty Pollacheck. 6. Angie Smith. 7. Mike Berry. 8. Jerry Savoie. 9. Matt Smith. 10. Melissa Surber. 11. Joey Gladstone. 12. Andrew Hines. 13. Steve Johnson. 14. Chip Ellis. 15. Angelle Sampey. 16. Cory Reed.
Top Fuel_Steve Torrence, 3.779 seconds, 326.08 mph def. Antron Brown, 3.786 seconds, 326.71 mph.
Funny Car_Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.026, 319.67 def. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.047, 319.90.
Pro Stock_Drew Skillman, Chevy Camaro, 6.627, 209.23 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.655, 207.37.
Pro Stock Motorcycle_LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.835, 195.99 def. Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.878, 193.29.
Top Alcohol Dragster_Megan Meyer, 5.427, 263.46 def. Joey Severance, 5.798, 181.96.
Top Alcohol Funny Car_Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.528, 266.90 def. Shane Westerfield, Camaro, 6.095, 239.44.
Competition Eliminator_David Rampy, Roadster, 7.741, 130.12 def. Brian Hyerstay, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.
Super Stock_Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 9.809, 128.74 def. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 9.059, 141.56.
Stock Eliminator_Brad Burton, Pontiac Firebird, 10.412, 119.87 def. Justin Picillo, Dodge Challenger, 10.010, 126.93.
Super Comp_Luke Bogacki, Dragster, 8.909, 169.32 def. Nick Folk, Dragster, 8.918, 168.81.
Super Gas_Luke Bogacki, Chevy Corvette, 9.930, 149.10 def. Mike Sawyer, Chevy Cavalier, 9.890, 163.06.
Super Street_Dan Fletcher, Chevy Nova, 11.681, 94.65 def. Greg Ventura, Nova, Foul – Red Light.
Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com_Mark McDonald, Ford Mustang, 6.677, 195.79 def. Todd Ewing, Chevy Camaro, 6.833, 192.66.
Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com_Zach Sackman, Dragster, 6.206, 189.20 def. Shanna Snyder, Dragster, 6.262, 231.36.
Round One_T.J. Zizzo, 3.793, 324.36 def. Pat Dakin, Foul – Red Light. Antron Brown, 3.776, 322.42 def. Doug Kalitta, 6.478, 152.78. Clay Millican, 3.813, 323.81 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.906, 300.80. Leah Pritchett, 3.858, 294.18 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., 3.968, 279.50. Brittany Force, 4.309, 240.94 def. Luigi Novelli, 4.927, 255.34. Steve Torrence, 3.828, 325.53 def. Scott Palmer, 3.901, 315.12. Blake Alexander, 3.940, 301.54 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.883, 306.26. Shawn Langdon, 3.835, 318.69 def. Terry McMillen, 5.170, 141.08.
Quarterfinals_Torrence, 3.843, 324.20 def. Alexander, 4.087, 257.48. Zizzo, 3.787, 324.75 def. Force, 3.817, 322.88. Millican, 3.888, 314.61 def. Langdon, 3.909, 309.91. Brown, 3.853, 305.29 def. Pritchett, 5.247, 139.10.
Semifinals_Torrence, 3.815, 320.05 def. Zizzo, 3.983, 285.77. Brown, 3.784, 325.53 def. Millican, 4.689, 165.64.
Final_Torrence, 3.779, 326.08 def. Brown, 3.786, 326.71.
Round One_Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.162, 251.95 def. Del Worsham, Toyota Camry, 5.718, 133.68. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.082, 310.48 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 6.473, 107.50. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.480, 242.71 def. Courtney Force, Camaro, 5.680, 135.61. Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.020, 320.28 def. Bob Bode, Charger, Foul – Centerline. Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.974, 322.81 def. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 4.024, 321.88. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.026, 319.07 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.982, 157.39. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.361, 222.29 def. Brian Stewart, Mustang, 4.825, 176.70. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.005, 320.89 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Camry, 4.072, 321.19.
Quarterfinals_Johnson Jr., 4.026, 317.72 def. Todd, 4.260, 248.75. Capps, 4.119, 309.98 def. Campbell, 4.432, 204.60. Wilkerson, 4.107, 314.61 def. Beckman, 5.061, 172.65. Hagan, 4.006, 319.60 def. DeJoria, 4.399, 210.67.
Semifinals_Johnson Jr., 4.015, 317.87 def. Wilkerson, 7.734, 117.15. Capps, 4.038, 318.84 def. Hagan, 4.088, 313.58.
Final_Capps, 4.026, 319.67 def. Johnson Jr., 4.047, 319.90.
Round One_Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.651, 208.91 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.665, 208.59. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.636, 209.26 def. Allen Johnson, Dodge Dart, 6.658, 207.78. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.606, 209.49 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.666, 208.62. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.617, 209.62 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dart, 8.300, 118.12. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.624, 209.23 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.762, 204.54. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.605, 209.88 def. Mark Hogan, Pontiac GXP, 6.761, 202.79. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.595, 209.85 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, Broke. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.722, 206.67 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.791, 207.56.
Quarterfinals_Line, 6.637, 209.33 def. Delco, Foul – Red Light. Skillman, 6.622, 208.91 def. Gray, 6.639, 209.10. Butner, 6.623, 209.52 def. Nobile, 6.647, 208.52. Enders, 6.649, 208.68 def. Anderson, 6.614, 209.59.
Semifinals_Enders, 6.649, 208.46 def. Line, 6.654, 208.88. Skillman, 6.625, 209.14 def. Butner, 6.621, 209.69.
Final_Skillman, 6.627, 209.23 def. Enders, 6.655, 207.37.
Round One_Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.819, 197.05 def. Chip Ellis, 6.946, 193.10. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.943, 193.16 def. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.922, 194.60. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.830, 196.36 def. Cory Reed, Foul – Red Light. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.894, 194.38 def. Melissa Surber, Buell, 6.873, 193.38. Mike Berry, Buell, 6.890, 192.66 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.931, 192.77. Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.851, 194.72 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.889, 195.22. Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.852, 195.90 def. Angelle Sampey, 6.972, 188.73. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.940, 192.52 def. Matt Smith, Foul – Red Light.
Quarterfinals_Stoffer, 6.946, 192.99 def. Savoie, 7.212, 151.14. Krawiec, 6.938, 193.46 def. Berry, 6.949, 191.67. Tonglet, 6.843, 195.65 def. Pollacheck, 6.881, 193.29. Arana Jr, 6.882, 193.88 def. A. Smith, 6.946, 192.25.
Semifinals_Arana Jr, 6.844, 195.03 def. Krawiec, 6.963, 193.07. Tonglet, 6.843, 195.82 def. Stoffer, 6.904, 192.82.
Final_Tonglet, 6.835, 195.99 def. Arana Jr, 6.878, 193.29.
|Point Standings
|Through 13-of-24 Events
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 1,188. 2. Leah Pritchett, 1,087. 3. Antron Brown, 1,085. 4. Tony Schumacher, 894. 5. Doug Kalitta, 813. 6. Brittany Force, 795. 7. Clay Millican, 773. 8. Terry McMillen, 509. 9. Scott Palmer, 496. 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., 480.
1. Ron Capps, 1,208. 2. Matt Hagan, 1,022. 3. Jack Beckman, 914. 4. Robert Hight, 853. 5. Tommy Johnson Jr., 833. 6. Courtney Force, 749. 7. John Force, 718. 8. Tim Wilkerson, 599. 9. J.R. Todd, 559. 10. Cruz Pedregon, 463.
1. Bo Butner, 1,148. 2. Greg Anderson, 1,009. 3. Tanner Gray, 944. 4. (tie) Jeg Coughlin, 856. Jason Line, 856. 6. Erica Enders, 782. 7. Vincent Nobile, 723. 8. Drew Skillman, 696. 9. Chris McGaha, 487. 10. Allen Johnson, 480.
1. LE Tonglet, 601. 2. Eddie Krawiec, 460. 3. Hector Arana Jr, 419. 4. Scotty Pollacheck, 381. 5. Jerry Savoie, 379. 6. Andrew Hines, 349. 7. Joey Gladstone, 310. 8. Matt Smith, 300. 9. Karen Stoffer, 291. 10. Steve Johnson, 253.
