NASCAR Camping World Truck Schedule and standings

Feb. 24 — NextEra Energy Resources 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Kaz Grala)

March 4 — Active Pest Control 200, Hampton, Ga. (Christopher Bell)

April 1 — Alpha Energy Solutions 250, Martinsville, Va. (Chase Elliott)

May 12 — Toyota Tundra 250, Kansas City, Kan. (Kyle Busch)

May 19 — North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C. (Kyle Busch)

June 2 — Bar Harbor 200, Dover, Del. (Johnny Sauter)

June 9 — Winstaronlinegaming.com 400, Fort Worth, Texas (Christopher Bell)

June 17 — Drivin’ for Linemen 200, Madison, Ill. (John Hunter Nemechek)

June 23 — M&Ms 200, Newton, Iowa (John Hunter Nemechek)

July 6 — Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, Sparta, Ky. (Christopher Bell)

July 19 — Eldora 150, Rossburg, Ohio (Matt Crafton)

July 29 — Overton’s 150, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 12 — LTi Printing 200, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 16 — UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn.

Aug. 27 — Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario

Sept. 15 — Chicagoland 225, Joliet, Ill.

Sept. 23 — UNOH 175, Loudon, N.H.

Sept. 30 — Las Vegas 350, Las Vegas

Oct. 14 — Fred’s 250 powered by Coca-Cola, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 28 — Texas Roadhouse 200, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 3 — Longhorn 350, Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 10 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 17 — Ford Ecoboost 200, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders Through July 19

1. Johnny Sauter, 478.

2. Christopher Bell, 471.

3. Chase Briscoe, 431.

4. Matt Crafton, 427.

5. Grant Enfinger, 356.

6. John Hunter Nemechek, 354.

7. Ben Rhodes, 337.

8. Ryan Truex, 336.

9. Noah Gragson, 329.

10. Austin Cindric, 292.

11. Kaz Grala, 272.

12. Justin Haley, 258.

13. Cody Coughlin, 236.

14. Timothy Peters, 194.

15. Wendell Chavous, 177.

16. Regan Smith, 167.

17. Stewart Friesen, 158.

18. Jordan Anderson, 138.

19. Austin Wayne Self, 136.

20. T.J. Bell, 134.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.