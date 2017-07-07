NASCAR Camping World Truck-Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 Results

Thursday At Kentucky Speedway Sparta, Ky. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 150 laps, 0 rating, 45 points.

2. (16) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 0.

3. (10) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 47.

4. (13) Austin Cindric, Ford, 150, 0, 37.

5. (11) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 150, 0, 44.

6. (27) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 150, 0, 0.

7. (30) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 150, 0, 30.

8. (4) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 150, 0, 37.

9. (1) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 31.

10. (18) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 28.

11. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 150, 0, 33.

12. (29) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 25.

13. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 0.

14. (20) Regan Smith, Ford, 150, 0, 23.

15. (14) Cody Coughlin, Toyota, 150, 0, 22.

16. (6) Myatt Snider, Toyota, 149, 0, 27.

17. (25) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 149, 0, 0.

18. (9) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 148, 0, 26.

19. (21) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 145, 0, 18.

20. (23) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 144, 0, 17.

21. (22) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 142, 0, 16.

22. (32) Austin Wayne Self, Toyota, 130, 0, 15.

23. (8) Ryan Truex, Toyota, accident, 114, 0, 23.

24. (12) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, accident, 114, 0, 19.

25. (24) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, suspension, 62, 0, 12.

26. (19) T.J. Bell, Chevrolet, accident, 54, 0, 11.

27. (5) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, accident, 41, 0, 20.

28. (7) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, accident, 41, 0, 16.

29. (28) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, accident, 20, 0, 8.

30. (26) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, electrical, 10, 0, 7.

31. (31) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, overheating, 1, 0, 0.

32. (17) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, engine, 0, 0, 5.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 112.701 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 59 minutes, 47 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.187 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 42 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Sauter 1-26; G.Enfinger 27-31; B.Rhodes 32-36; J.Haley 37-40; N.Gragson 41-72; M.Snider 73-76; C.Bell 77-92; J.Nemechek 93-108; C.Bell 109; J.Nemechek 110-113; C.Bell 114-150

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Bell, 3 times for 51 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 31 laps; J.Sauter, 1 time for 25 laps; J.Nemechek, 2 times for 18 laps; G.Enfinger, 1 time for 4 laps; B.Rhodes, 1 time for 4 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 3 laps; M.Snider, 1 time for 3 laps.

Wins: C.Bell, 3; K.Busch, 2; J.Nemechek, 2; K.Grala, 1; J.Sauter, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. J.Sauter, 464; 2. C.Bell, 436; 3. C.Briscoe, 390; 4. M.Crafton, 375; 5. B.Rhodes, 330; 6. G.Enfinger, 316; 7. R.Truex, 315; 8. J.Nemechek, 306; 9. N.Gragson, 299; 10. K.Grala, 266.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.