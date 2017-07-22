Leah Pritchett takes No. 1 qualifying position at Bandimere

MORRISON, Colo. (AP) — Leah Pritchett took the No. 1 Top Fuel qualifying position Saturday in the Mopar Mile-High NHRA Nationals at Bandimere Speedway.

Pritchett set an elapsed-time track record with a 3.733-second pass at 326.24 mph during the fourth and final qualifying session. She has four No. 1 qualifiers this year.

“We were definitely swinging for the fence and definitely did not expect a 3.733, but we stayed centered and we were able to get it right,” Pritchett said. “We know what works for this car, and we just need to stay consistent like we were earlier in the season.”

Courtney Force topped Funny Car qualifying, Drew Skillman took the No. 1 spot in Pro Stock, and Eddie Krawiec was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Force set both ends of the track record with 3.889 at 328.30 in a Chevrolet Camaro SS during the first qualifying session Friday. Skillman had 6.924 at 198.29 in a Camaro during his second and final pass of the day, and Krawiec ran a 7.178 at 187.29 on a Harley-Davidson in his first pass Saturday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.