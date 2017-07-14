501.5
Larson’s NASCAR pole tossed out with inspection failure

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 7:03 pm 07/14/2017 07:03pm
Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. signs autographs for fans as he walks through the garage area after a NASCAR auto racing practice at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Friday, July 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Kyle Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet flunked inspection after qualifying on Friday and he was stripped of his pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Larson had turned a lap of 133.324 mph to win the pole for the NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire. But NASCAR soon announced the latest penalty levied this week against Larson’s team. Larson’s time was disallowed because of an unapproved rear deck fin lid.

Martin Truex Jr. will start first on Sunday.

Larson had raced to the top of the field without his suspended crew chief. Larson’s team was penalized 35 points this week by NASCAR, erasing what had been a one-point advantage over Truex in the driver standings. Chad Johnston was suspended for three races because of a rear brake cooling assembly that did not meet standards.

Ganassi did not appeal the penalty. Tony Lunders served as the interim crew chief.

