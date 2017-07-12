501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Motor Sports » Larson loses Cup series…

Larson loses Cup series lead after failed inspection

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 11:27 pm 07/12/2017 11:27pm
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson has lost his Cup series lead and his crew chief has been suspended after failing a post-race inspection at Kentucky.

Larson’s team was penalized 35 points Wednesday, erasing what had been a one-point advantage over Martin Truex Jr. in the driver standings. Larson is still 66 points ahead of third-place Kyle Busch.

Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet was penalized for a rear brake cooling assembly that did not meet standards. Crew chief Chad Johnston was suspended three races and fined $75,000. He will miss Cup races starting this weekend at New Hampshire.

Chip Ganassi Racing says it will not appeal NASCAR’s penalty.

NASCAR has also fined Busch’s crew chief Adam Stevens $10,000 after an unsecured lug nut was found in post-race inspection.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News Motor Sports National News Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?