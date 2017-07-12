Larson loses Cup series lead after failed inspection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson has lost his Cup series lead and his crew chief has been suspended after failing a post-race inspection at Kentucky.

Larson’s team was penalized 35 points Wednesday, erasing what had been a one-point advantage over Martin Truex Jr. in the driver standings. Larson is still 66 points ahead of third-place Kyle Busch.

Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet was penalized for a rear brake cooling assembly that did not meet standards. Crew chief Chad Johnston was suspended three races and fined $75,000. He will miss Cup races starting this weekend at New Hampshire.

Chip Ganassi Racing says it will not appeal NASCAR’s penalty.

NASCAR has also fined Busch’s crew chief Adam Stevens $10,000 after an unsecured lug nut was found in post-race inspection.

