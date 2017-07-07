501.5
Kyle Busch earns Kentucky pole with track-record speed

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 8:07 pm 07/07/2017 08:07pm
Race teams rush to get cars and equipment put away ahead of an incoming thunderstorm, at Kentucky Speedway on Friday, July 7, 2017, in Sparta, Ky. The Xfinity race scheduled for Friday night was pushed back to Saturday. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Kyle Busch set a track record to earn his first Kentucky Speedway pole before thunderstorms shortened NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Friday.

Busch, a two-time winner of Saturday night’s 400-mile race, clocked 190.282 mph in the No. 18 Toyota for his third pole this season and 22nd of his career. Third in points, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver seeks his first Cup victory since last summer at Indianapolis.

Martin Truex Jr. will start second with Busch’s JGR teammate Matt Kenseth third as Toyotas claimed four of the top five spots in the 40-car field. Jamie McMurray (189.713) starts fourth in a Chevy with JGR’s Denny Hamlin (189.687) next.

The pole was the second of two Busch claimed on Friday; he also earned the top spot for the Xfinity Series race.

