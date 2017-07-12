501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Motor Sports » F1: Sauber hires ex-Renault…

F1: Sauber hires ex-Renault head Vasseur as team principal

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 5:34 am 07/12/2017 05:34am
Share
Sauber driver Marcus Ericsson of Sweden steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

LONDON (AP) — Sauber has hired former Renault Formula One head Frederic Vasseur as team principal.

Vasseur takes over from Monisha Kaltenborn, who abruptly left the Swiss team last month. Sauber is ninth in the constructors’ championship heading into Sunday’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Vasseur oversaw Renault’s return to F1 last year but left after a fall-out over the team’s strategy.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Motor Sports Other Sports Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?