Christopher Bells wins Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 3:00 pm 07/29/2017 03:00pm
LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Christopher Bell grabbed a late lead and held on to win the Truck Series race Saturday at Pocono Raceway.

Bell passed John Hunter Nemechek and held off Ben Rhodes over the final two laps to win for the fourth time this season. Bell crashed out of one race but hasn’t otherwise finished worse than ninth in 12 races this season.

Rhodes was second, followed by Ryan Truex, Nemechek and Johnny Sauter.

The 22-year-old Bell leads the series in wins, poles, playoff points, laps led and top-10 finishes in the No. 4 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Busch led most of the race until he made contact with Justin Haley and spun into the outside wall. Haley blamed himself for the wreck.

