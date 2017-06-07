New museum tells story of New England car racing history

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — A new museum dedicated to New England’s race cars and drivers opens Monday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The North East Motor Sports Museum displays nearly 40 race cars, motorcycles and even a snowmobile dating back to the early 1900s. Along with cars, exhibits include racing uniforms and photos of historic race tracks, including at the Keene fairgrounds, where one photo shows crowds behind a picket fence as cars race past.

Organizers say the goal of the museum — which was nearly two decades in the making — is to showcase the sport’s rich history while attracting a new generation of fans. But it opens at a challenging time: The speedway is losing a premier NASCAR race and the sport as a whole has been losing fans for years.