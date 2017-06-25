NASCAR XFINITY-American Ethanol E15 250 presented by Enogen Results

Sunday At Iowa Speedway Newton, Iowa Lap length: 0.875 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) William Byron, Chevrolet, 250 laps, 0 rating, 57 points.

2. (22) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 39.

3. (15) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 34.

4. (14) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 33.

5. (7) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 250, 0, 33.

6. (20) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 31.

7. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 36.

8. (4) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 42.

9. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 38.

10. (31) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 27.

11. (30) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 26.

12. (27) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 25.

13. (25) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 250, 0, 28.

14. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 23.

15. (28) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 250, 0, 22.

16. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 250, 0, 0.

17. (26) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 20.

18. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 19.

19. (17) Ryan Reed, Ford, 250, 0, 22.

20. (21) Ben Kennedy, Chevrolet, 249, 0, 22.

21. (11) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 249, 0, 17.

22. (9) Matt Tifft, Toyota, 249, 0, 15.

23. (23) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 249, 0, 14.

24. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, 249, 0, 13.

25. (13) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, 249, 0, 12.

26. (16) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 249, 0, 21.

27. (8) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 249, 0, 10.

28. (38) Timmy Hill, Dodge, 247, 0, 9.

29. (34) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet, 246, 0, 8.

30. (19) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 244, 0, 7.

31. (2) Kyle Benjamin, Toyota, 241, 0, 11.

32. (12) Scott Lagasse Jr, Chevrolet, 236, 0, 8.

33. (33) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, accident, 161, 0, 4.

34. (10) Ty Majeski, Ford, accident, 143, 0, 3.

35. (40) Mike Harmon, Dodge, engine, 121, 0, 2.

36. (29) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, engine, 118, 0, 1.

37. (3) Sam Hornish Jr, Ford, accident, 78, 0, 10.

38. (39) Carl Long, Toyota, brakes, 18, 0, 1.

39. (36) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, vibration, 16, 0, 1.

40. (35) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, electrical, 6, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 85.863 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 32 minutes, 52 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.140 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 65 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 1-64; R.Black 65; W.Byron 66-86; J.Allgaier 87-91; W.Byron 92-103; C.Bell 104-114; B.Gaughan 115-123; W.Byron 124-142; C.Bell 143-219; W.Byron 220-224; D.Lupton 225-229; W.Byron 230-250

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Bell, 3 times for 149 laps; W.Byron, 5 times for 73 laps; B.Gaughan, 1 time for 8 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 4 laps; D.Lupton, 1 time for 4 laps; R.Black, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 1; W.Byron, 1; R.Reed, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. E.Sadler, 502; 2. J.Allgaier, 477; 3. W.Byron, 445; 4. D.Hemric, 356; 5. R.Reed, 347; 6. B.Poole, 336; 7. C.Custer, 322; 8. M.Tifft, 310; 9. M.Annett, 304; 10. D.Armstrong, 276.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.