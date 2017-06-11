800

Motor Sports

IndyCar Texas 600 Results

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 1:35 am 06/11/2017 01:35am
Saturday
At Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, Texas

Order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, aero kit-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (9) Will Power, Chevrolet, 248, Running

2. (4) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 248, Running

3. (12) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 248, Running

4. (11) Graham Rahal, Honda, 248, Running

5. (20) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 248, Running

6. (15) Marco Andretti, Honda, 248, Running

7. (21) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 247, Running

8. (6) Max Chilton, Honda, 245, Running

9. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 243, Contact

10. (8) Takuma Sato, Honda, 243, Contact

11. (14) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 224, Contact

12. (18) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 215, Running

13. (17) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 201, Contact

14. (16) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 151, Contact

15. (7) Mikhail Aleshin, Honda, 151, Contact

16. (5) Tristan Vautier, Honda, 151, Contact

17. (19) Ed Jones, Honda, 151, Contact

18. (22) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, 151, Contact

19. (13) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 151, Contact

20. (10) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 90, Contact

21. (1) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 41, Mechanical

22. (3) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 36, Contact

___

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 140.491 mph

Time of Race: 2:32:31.0118

Margin of victory: Under caution

Cautions: 9 for 66 laps

Lead changes: 23 among 7 drivers

Lap Leaders: Kimball 1-15, Vautier 16, Kimball 17-22, Vautier 23, Kimball 24-28, Vautier 29-40, Newgarden 41-46, Power 47-57, Vautier 58, Power 59-111, Kanaan 112, Power 113-140, Chilton 141-148, Power 149-192, Dixon 193-197, Power 198-231, Dixon 232-234, Power 235-236, Dixon 237, Power 238, Dixon 239-240, Power 241, Dixon 242, Power 243-248

IndyCar Texas 600 Results
