IndyCar Schedule and standings

March 12 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Fla.) (Sebastien Bourdais)
April 9 — Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.) (James Hinchcliffe)
April 23 — Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Josef Newgarden)
April 29 — Phoenix Grand Prix, Avondale, Ariz. (Simon Pagenaud)
May 13 — Grand Prix of Indianapolis (Will Power)
May 28 — Indianapolis 500 (Takuma Sato)
June 3 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Graham Rahal)
June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Graham Rahal)
June 10 — Rainguard Water Sealers 600, Fort Worth, Texas
June 25 — KOHLER Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
July 9 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton, Iowa
July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto
July 30 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio
Aug. 20 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.
Aug. 26 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 3 — Grand Prix at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Sept. 17 — GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, Calif.
|Points Leaders
|Through June 4
1. Scott Dixon, 303
2. Helio Castroneves, 295
3. Takuma Sato, 292
4. Simon Pagenaud, 278
5. Josef Newgarden, 259
6. Graham Rahal, 251
7. Alexander Rossi, 240
8. Will Power, 233
9. Tony Kanaan, 223
10. James Hinchcliffe, 216
11. Ed Jones, 215
12. Max Chilton, 204
13. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 183
14. Marco Andretti, 182
15. Mikhail Aleshin, 177
16. JR Hildebrand, 173
17. Carlos Munoz, 168
18. Sebastien Bourdais, 136
19. Charlie Kimball, 132
20. Spencer Pigot, 124