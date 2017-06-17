502

Hamlin edges Byron in thrilling Xfinity finish at Michigan

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 4:21 pm 06/17/2017 04:21pm
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Denny Hamlin inched ahead of William Byron on the final turn and nosed out the rookie at the finish line, winning Saturday in the closest NASCAR Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway since the advent of electronic scoring in the series.

It was Hamlin’s 16th career Xfinity victory and first in three starts this year, but the 19-year-old Byron made him earn it. Byron led after a restart with two laps remaining, but Hamlin pressured him the rest of the way, and the Cup Series veteran eventually prevailed by 0.012 seconds in his No. 20 Toyota.

Elliott Sadler finished third behind Hamlin and Byron and took over the series lead from Justin Allgaier.

Pole winner Kyle Busch went spinning just seconds into the race after contact with Brad Keselowski.

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org .

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

