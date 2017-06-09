800

Motor Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Motor Sports » Formula One extends Canadian…

Formula One extends Canadian GP deal until 2029

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 7:24 pm 06/09/2017 07:24pm
Share
Williams driver Lance Stroll, of Canada, drives out of a turn at the Senna corner during the second practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Friday, June 9, 2017. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — The Canadian Grand Prix is staying on the Formula One schedule through 2029.

The province of Quebec announced a five-year extension with the circuit on Friday. The race had been on the schedule through 2024.

The announcement said the province would invest $28 million ($20.8 million U.S.) in the event. Among the improvements are new paddocks, which are expected to be built by 2019.

Canadian officials say the race is one of the biggest tourism draws in Montreal, including an estimated 30,000 visitors from the United States alone.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

Topics:
Latest News Motor Sports Other Sports Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Motor Sports » Formula One extends Canadian…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Motor Sports